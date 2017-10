Not to be confused with the British Pink Floyd tribute band of the same name, America’s nine-piece Think Floyd aims to recreate the experience of a classic Pink Floyd concert, so they make ample use of lasers and light shows. Their shows can clock in at nearly three hours, but they keep their set lists a mystery. Sometimes they cover entire albums, sometimes they cull relative rarities from the Floyd vault. Tonight the play the Potawatomi Bingo Casino at 8 p.m.