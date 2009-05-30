Though few would have predicted it just years ago, ’90s alt-pop stars Third Eye Blind have been making a comeback recently, as their old hits have enjoyed new life on radio stations and in the songbook of frat boys with acoustic guitars everywhere. Jim Carrey even covered their hit “Jumper” in his recent comedy blockbuster Yes Men . Most impressively, though, the band returned to radio with a new single last year, “Non-Dairy Creamer,” a jumbled pro-gay marriage, anti-war anthem that suggests a political reprise of their classic sound. The group performs tonight in advance of a new album due out later this month.