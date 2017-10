Milwaukee's flagship ghost tour doesn't stoop to cheap scare tactics or cheesy ghouls with sheets over their heads, but instead uses historically accurate tales of the “Bloody Third” to elicit uneasiness and goose bumps. The walk is less haunted house and more sightseeing tour, but the captivating stories of Wisconsin's most famous 19th century ghetto should intrigue any history buff or fan of fantastic folklore. The tour runs Fridays and Saturdays through November.