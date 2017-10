Between all the scattered jazz festivals around the region and the Thursday evening Jazz in the Park, summer is a great time to be a jazz fan in Milwaukee. Best of all for serious jazzheads, though, is the Third Ward Summer Sizzle festival, which continues its two-day run today and features two entire stages of traditionalist-pleasing jazz. The event features sets from the Paul Spencer Band, the Bronzeville Quintet, Steve Cole, Streetlife and the Eric Jacobson Quintet.