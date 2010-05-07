“This Time Tomorrow” Benefit Concert

Tonight the Pfister Hotel hosts a particularly ambitious benefit concert for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, presenting 15 area bands on two stages. Performers include Bascom Hill, The Felix Culpa, The Celebrated Workingman, The Boogie Men, Hayward Williams, Marc Ballini, The Jeanna Salzer Band, Rhonda Begos, Joe Hite, Dan Oberbruner, Mark Hubing, ZyFy, Ian & The Dream, No Quarter and Spoiled Rotten. The night will include a performance of the event’s eponymous song, “This Time Tomorrow,” an all-star, “We Are the World”-styled charity single the organizers are selling online.