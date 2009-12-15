Through Friday, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s Union Art Gallery displays a provocative concept: masculine artists working in the traditionally feminine art form of fiber. The gallery’s current exhibition featuring nationally renowned artists, “Thread Baring: A Portrayal of Masculinity One Stitch at a Time” intimates that needlework transcends gender. Historically, embroidery portrays more feminine subjects and cultural roles, but “Thread Baring” stretches this premise to reveal basic, perhaps even genetic, differences between males and females.