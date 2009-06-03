The current exhibit at the Charles Allis Art Museum weaves together two disparate art forms: poetry and fiber. "Threaded Metaphors," which runs through July 26, includes the work of six poets and six fiber artists, all from Wisconsin. The written words of C.J. Muchhala, Helen Padway, Mara Ptacek, Margaret Rozga, Carolyn Vargo and Phyllis Wax will illuminate the Allis Art Museum along with quilted pieces and weavings. Whether encompassing feminine relationships, nature, the environment or social and political culture, these 12 artists provide a powerful context for the threads of imagination.