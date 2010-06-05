Three 6 Mafia w/ The Authority

After more than a decade of service to the hardcore rap game, Memphis rappers Three 6 Mafia broke out in a decidedly commercial direction with 2003’s Da Unbreakables , toning down the blunt violence of early albums to prove themselves commercial players. That album’s success seemed quaint, however, compared to the response to their 2005 song for the film Hustle & Flow , “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp.” That song made them the first rap act to win an Academy Award, and the group’s award-show performance ranks high among the most memorable Oscar moments of the last decade. Following recent tradition, Three 6 Mafia’s upcoming 10th album, Laws of Power , promises plenty of crossover appeal, thanks to contributions from hit-makers Dr. Luke, Kevin Rudolf, Flo Rida and Sean Kingston.