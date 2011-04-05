Three Days Grace w/ My Darkest Days

After the Canadian hard-rock band Groundswell broke up in 1997, they reformed as Three Days Grace and eventually attracted the attention of Jive Records with their seething single "I Hate Everything About You," which became the breakout single of their self-titled album. In 2009 the Nickelback-esque quartet dropped their third and most recent album, the typically cathartic Life Starts Now , another collection of toxic rock anthems that brim with aggressive, alt-metal guitar riffs and hammering percussion.