Three Other Sisters

Isabelle Kralj has received five grants from the Slovenian government and the U.S. Embassy to create new works in Ljubljana, Slovenia, with dancers and composers from the European nation. In 2006, she created a performance using the music of Vlado Kreslin, Slovenia’s most beloved singer/songwriter. Now, with her co-director in Theatre Gigante, Mark Anderson, and two esteemed Milwaukee dance artists, Janet Lilly and Simone Ferro, Kralj has made a new hybrid-theater piece to Kreslin’s music. Thanks to the Slovenian government, Kreslin is here to perform the score live with Seth Warren-Crow adding drums.