Just in time for the holiday’s, after 15 years apart Milwaukee’s familiar girl group Three Smart Girls have reunited for a two-night performances of jazz and pop standards (and more than a few holiday tunes) at the Sunset Playhouse, with the final performance tonight at 7:30 p.m. The girls will be supported by some of the Sunset’s house talent, including Lydia Eiche, Mark Salentine and musical director Paula Tillen.