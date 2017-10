Through meticulous, innovative editing, veteran filmmaker Nathaniel Dorsky creates trance-like short films saturated in color, movement and implied magic, even when he’s filming the most mundane outdoor landscapes. Tonight, as part of its Experimental Tuesdays series, the UWM Union Theatre hosts a free, 7 p.m. screening of Three Songs: Recent Films by Nathaniel Dorsky, a program that compiles three Milwaukee premieres: Song and Solitude, Winter, and Sarabande.