The California emo-punk group Thrice has been toying with some unexpectedly lightalmost Coldplay-ishpop sounds lately, so it should be interested to see if they’ve softened their hard-edge in concert as well. They’re passing through Milwaukee tonight for an 8 p.m. show at the Rave with likeminded openers Circa Survive, of Philadelphia, but there’s also a far less-likely opener also tacked onto the bill: Chicago’s Pelican, an ultra-smart instrumental metal/math-rock band with a reach far beyond the usual metal circles.