Thriving Ivory w/ Matt Hires

A San Francisco pop-rock ensemble heavily inspired by Coldplay, Thriving Ivory didn’t have much luck finding an audience for their self-titled debut album when they first released it in 2003, but they fared far better when they re-released the record in 2008 on Wind-up Records. Their 9/11-inspired single “Angels On the Moon” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart, as frequent radio play, years of touring and exposure from VH1’s “You Oughta Know” helped the band grow its audience. In April, the band announced the departure of longtime bassist Bret Cohune, but followed up quickly with the announcement of a second album, Through Yourself & Back Again , which they’ll release this fall.