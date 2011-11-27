Thursday w/ Maylene and the Sons of Disaster

Perhaps no band was more responsible for keeping the post-hardcore torch burning into the turn of the century than Thursday, the New Jersey group that inspired many of the last decade's harder-edged emo bands. After a near breakup in 2004, though, the band began to drift away from their trademark sound, starting with 2006's darker, softer A City by the Light Divided , the first of three albums the band recorded with Flaming Lips producer Dave Fridmann. The band's latest, this year's No Devolución , is the best and most fully realized of the bunch, a record that's every bit as visceral as the group's earliest work, even though it tames the aggression considerably.