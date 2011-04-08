Tiësto w/ DJ JSlay

Having first turned heads in the '90s with DJ sets that frequently ran over six hours long, Dutch DJ and producer Tiësto mixes sinewy trance tracks with throbbing drum and bass. His style has evolved significantly since his modest acid-house beginnings, as he has incorporated bigger, glossier sounds into each album. His most recent records, 2007's Elements of Life and 2009's Kaleidoscope , doubled down on contemporary electronic rhythms and guest vocals. Kaleidoscope features contributions from Nelly Furtado, Bloc Party's Kele Okereke, Tilly and the Wall's Kianna Alarid and Sigur Rós singer Jónsi.