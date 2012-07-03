Tiësto w/ Steve Aoki, Zedd, Rehab, Tommy Trash and Pierce Fulton

After gaining mainstream momentum with a remix of Sarah McLachlan's “Silence” in 2003, Netherlands-born DJ Tiësto has become one of electronic music's top touring draws. Since that breakthrough track, he has remixed just about anything he could get his hands on, working with stadium rockers like Coldplay, pop and hip-hop artists like Katy Perry and Kanye West, and indie groups like Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Tonight he'll make local history when he becomes the first DJ to headline the Marcus Amphitheater during Summerfest, as part of a marathon electronic music lineup that also includes big-draw DJs like Steve Aoki and Zedd.