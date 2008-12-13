Michigan’s rising prog-rock band Tiles formed in 1993, a time when bands like Alice In Chains and Living Colour put a disguised, proggy spin on modern rock. Though they retain that era’s signature simple, no-nonsense fuzz riffs, Tiles makes a point of branching into elaborate polyrhythm and overt nods to Rush. Released this January, their fourth album, Fly Paper, even boasts an impressive guest guitar spot by Rush’s Alex Lifeson. Tonight at their 8 p.m. show at Vnuk’s Lounge, the group is joined by a greener Detroit prog-rock band, Discipline, whose symphonic hard-rock songs clap and clatter like they were recorded in an abandoned auto factory.