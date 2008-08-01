Arriving hot on the heels the ’90s hard-edged grunge movement, the music of Michigan’s Tiles nod to the days when Alice In Chains and Living Colour put a disguised, proggy spin on modern rock. Though retaining the era’s signature simple, no-nonsense fuzz riffs, Tiles makes a point of branching into far too brief, elaborate polyrhythm. January saw the release of their fourth album, Fly Paper, which, in further homage to their prog roots, boasted an impressive guest guitar spot by Rush’s Alex Lifeson. Tonight the group does an 8 p.m. show at Shank Hall.