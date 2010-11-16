Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim aren’t cartoons, but they are the stars on the Cartoon Network, filling late-night airtime with “Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!,” a surreal sketch comedy show. With the poorly lit sets and sad production values of late-night public access shows, the duo (and their bounty of celebrity guests) act out prolonged, deliberately uncomfortable skits about social outcasts and grotesque entertainers. The two have taken their show on the road with their holiday-themed “Chrimbus Spectacular 2010” tour, which includes related openers Pusswhip Banggang (Tim and Eric’s satirical psych-rock band) and hack comedian Neil Hamburger.