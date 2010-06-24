Tim McGraw w/ Lady Antebellum and Love and Theft

Contemporary country kicks off Summerfest’s 2010 Marcus Amphitheater lineup tonight. With more than 20 years in the music business, opening-night headliner Tim McGraw continues his run as an audience favorite. As half of country’s power couplehis wife is Faith HillMcGraw has polished his enigmatic persona with masculine, modern-day cowboy looks that belie his smooth vocals. McGraw is joined by two supporting acts that formed in 2006 and have found considerable success since. Lady Antebellum is riding high on the charts with its second studio album, propelled by the group’s most recent crossover hit, “Need You Now,” and the earlier smash “I Run to You.”