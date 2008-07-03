Tim McGraw brought a cool, sensual sound to country music when he hit the charts in the mid-’90s, literally topped off by his large sized cowboy hats that hid his eyes while crooning hits like “Don’t Take the Girl” and “Down on the Farm.” His chiseled good looks make him easy on the eyes of his growing legion of fans, and add in the fact that his father was Mets/Phillies relief pitcher Tug McGraw, that he’s married to the gorgeous pop-country songstress Faith Hill, and that he’s even got ties to Brett Favre (he and his wife do charity work for the Favre Forward Foundation) and McGraw is one lucky country boy. He does a 7:30 p.m. show at the Marcus Amphitheater tonight.