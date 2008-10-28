Neenah, Wis., native Tim Schweiger has already amassed a lengthy résumé in northeastern Wisconsin punk and power-pop. That history no doubt contributes to the rounded, fresh-out-of-the-garage rocking of Schweiger's recent album, Schwin Tiger. Schweiger's overall vibe comes off like a post-grunge Dwight Twilley, though it also recalls early-'70s proto-metal, self-deprecating downtempo reflections and pre-Green Day pop-punk. Tonight he headlines a 9 p.m. show at the Cactus Club with Dropsonic and Disguised as Birds.