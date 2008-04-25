With their counter-point-laden, three-saxophones, one-drummer dynamic, the all-woman jazz quartet The Tiptons nods particularly to Blue Note-styled hard bop, but in true improvisational fashion also incorporates the sounds of Afro-Cuban, New Orleans and Eastern European jazz. Fittingly, the group, which plays a 9:30 p.m. show at the Jazz Estate tonight, is named after the infamous pianist/saxophonist Billy Tipton, who on stage and in her private life lived as a man, her true gender only revealed after her death in 1989.