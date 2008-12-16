The Milwaukee Public Museum followed up its popular “Body Worlds” exhibition with another high-profile exhibit that has broken records at museums around the world, “Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition.” This loaded exhibit tells the story of the iconic passenger ship that crossed paths with an iceberg on its maiden voyage, killing over 1,500 people from all walks of life. Pulled from the ship upon discovery of the wreckage in 1985, the artifacts in this exhibit tell the story of these victims, while painting a picture of life in the early 20th century.