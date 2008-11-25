At 25 years and counting, New York City’s The Toasters can safely lay claim to being the longest-running American ska band. They were one of the most instrumental in laying the groundwork for the ’90s third-wave ska revival, with frontman (and lone original member) Rob Hingley running the sadly defunct Moon Ska record label, home to many of the era’s best ska acts. When the ska revival imploded in the late ’90s, The Toasters, who play the Turner Hall Ballroom tonight at 7 p.m., kept going, ironically staying in style by never changing their style. Since the ’90s they’ve tempered their ska rhythms with healthy doses of classic, Stax-styled R&B and jump-blues, so their records nicely dovetail with the recent retro-soul revival.