Widely recognized as the longest-running American ska band, The Toasters celebrated their 25th anniversary in 2007. Throughout the years, they’ve dabbled in every brand of popular ska, from ’80s Two Tone to punky ’90s third wave and smooth roots reggae, often with a greater ear for melody than their peers. Singer Rob “Bucket” Hingley has long been the group’s sole original member, but he continues to surround himself with youthful, spirited ringers who share his agreeable vision. Tonight the band shares a 7 p.m. bill at the Miramar Theatre with opening acts The Fear Nuttin Band, Something to Do and The Invaders.