Many comedians not so secretly hope for careers in television or even film, but Todd Barry’s everyman looks and slow, dry-as-toast delivery leaves the stage his only real outlet, though he has lent his unmistakable, sardonic voice to cartoons like “Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist” and “Home Movies” and made an unforgettable, one-off cameo on “Flight of the Conchords” as an arrogant, would-be Conchord. There’s nothing loud, showy or pretensious about Barry’s stand-up act; instead, Barry relies on his quiet charm and good-natured leeriness, quipping back and forth with the audience and chuckling gently as if trying to contain his laughter when one of his retorts strikes him as particularly amusing.