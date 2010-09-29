Renowned jazz guitarist Todd Clouser is not a fan of genres, though he incorporates a long list of them. Clouser has shown particular interest in the jazz-rock fusion of the ’70s on his albums Baja (2006) and Beatnik Highway (2008), temperamental collections of grooves. Last year was one of the artist’s busiest yet, highlighted by international tours with NYC jazz legend Steve Bernstein, Ingrid Jensen and others. Tonight the Minneapolis-raised musician plays behind his latest release, A Love Electric .