For those of us old enough to remember the '70s and '80s, Todd Rundgren is a major figure of creativity and influence in the music world, as both a singer-songwriter and producer. He has been classified in a wide range of genres and has worked with artists so diverse as to defy classification (Janis Joplin, Badfinger, The Band, Hall & Oates, Patti Smith and even Shaun Cassidy of the Cassidy brothers). So, what can an audience expect to see and hear at his show? Just about anything, including a generous sampling of Rundgren's own great music. Rundgren as an artist has always been ahead of his time, working in video and computers long before the recording studios had embraced either technology. As a result, his early breakthrough work, 1972's Something/Anything?, contained the hits “Hello It's Me” and “I Saw the Light,” ushering in a lush pop sound filled with catchy hooks and memorable lyrics—Rundgren's sonic trademark.

Best known to the working, TGIF masses is Rundgren's “Bang the Drum All Day.” But there's more to this musical genius than just banging on drums; there's a body of eclectic work that bears hearing again and again. And it's even better live. (Harry Cherkinian)