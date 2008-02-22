The divide between ’90s alt-rock and alt-country was never a particularly contentious one, but it was never better captured than on Todd Snider’s 1994 send-up, “Talkin’ Seattle Grunge Rock Blues.” Since 1994, Snider has pumped out respectable offerings on both independent and major labels, most of them minor affairs filled with his signature, sardonic folk songs. After a period in which he found a niche releasing four albums on John Prine’s Oh Boy! label, Snider released The Devil You Know in 2006. He is still touring behind that record, but continues to incorporate new material into his live sets, which usually include little more than a guitar, a harmonica and ample stage banter. He plays an 8 p.m. show at Shank Hall tonight.