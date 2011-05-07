Toki Wright w/ Yakub and Kid Cut Up

Minneapolis rapper Toki Wright had been a staple of the Twin Cities rap scene for more than a decade, collaborating with P.O.S. and C-Rayz Walz, but save for one mixtape, he hadn't released much material of his own before the scene's flagship label, Rhymesayers, issued his 2009 debut album, A Different Mirror . Showcasing soulful, meat-and-potatoes hip-hop beats and Wright's loose, reggae-accented flow, that record and its 2010 follow-up EP, BlackMale , recall Mos Def and Talib Kweli's early work as Black Star.