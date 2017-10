The plot of Tokyo Godfathers reads like the set up for a crude joke: A transvestite, a bum and a little girl discover an abandoned baby in a dumpster. Satoshi Kon, who wrote and directed this 2003 anime film, doesn’t play the premise up for cheap laughs, however. Instead, he takes a heartfelt look at these unlucky characters, who bond over the course of a particularly eventful Christmas Eve. The film screens tonight in the UWM Union Theatre at 7 p.m.