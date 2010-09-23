The Canadian ensemble Tokyo Police Club doesn’t have much interest in the lofty, experimental indie-rock that’s largely in vogue right now. They prefer the genre in its more exuberant, earlier incarnations, cribbing the most immediate elements of dance-punk, emo and garage-rock and packing them into quirky three-minute nuggets. Though the group branches out to include a wider variety of songs on this year’s sophomore album, Champ , the record retains the band’s goofball charm and excitable hooks.