Tom Morello: The Nightwatchman

Frustrated by the lack of political content in the songs of Audioslave, Tom Morello’s post-Rage Against the Machine band, Morello picked up a guitar and began to write his own activist songs. As The Nightwatchman, a stage persona he created so he could debut these new songs anonymously, the singer-songwriter has released two albums of stark, Bruce Springsteen/Woody Guthrie-styled populism. Tonight Morello/The Nightwatchman plays an 8 p.m. show at the Turner Hall Ballroom that promises a near even mix of acoustic and electric guitar.