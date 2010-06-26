Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers w/ ZZ Top

It took Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers eight years to follow up their last album, but it’s easy to see why the group was in no rush: Their 2002 record The Last DJ documented Petty’s frustrations with the record industry. The group’s new Mojo is much less jaded, though not necessarily any more commercial. It may be the band’s most bluesy album yet, prioritizing long, winding jams over radio-friendly hooks. Openers ZZ Top have stuck it out together for 41 years and helped to shape and define the Southern boogie blues-rock sound. Their music jumped up the charts with their 1973 release, Tres Hombres i>, and the catchy, infectious guitar hooks of “La Grange.” Seventeen albums with as many hits have followed since then, with a new studio album planned for 2010 to coincide with their world tour.