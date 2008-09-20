One of Milwaukee’s odder new traditions, the Tomato Romp returns for a second year on Milwaukee’s East Side today between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on North Avenue. Though it also promises music, arts and crafts, produce and buskers, the event is first and foremost a celebration of drinking built around a bloody mary competition. For $10, drinkers can sample bloody marys from 11 local establishments. Then, when patrons are suitably lubricated, the day culminates in a 4 p.m. rotten tomato fightbut not, of course, before all the appropriate waivers are filled out, lest someone somehow get injured by a tomato.