The Tommy Castro Band w/ Bettye LaVette

Evoking the spirit of guitar great B.B. King, Tommy Castro belts out soulful R&B tunes that run the gamut from downtrodden blues to upbeat funk. Castro began his music career by playing with cover bands in the San Francisco Bay Area, which he followed with a short stint with The Dynatones. After 1991, Castro decided to front his own bands. Later, from 2001 to 2002, Castro was invited to tour and perform with his muse, B.B. King. Since 1994, Castro has released 12 albums, including his most recent, 2009's Hard Believer. Castro shares tonight's show with Bettye LaVette, a soul singer who runs in some unlikely rock circles. She recorded the 2007 album Scene of the Crime with the Drive-By Truckers, and her latest, Interpretations: The British Rock Songbook, covers bands including Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin and The Who.