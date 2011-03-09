Evoking the spirit of guitar great B.B. King, Tommy Castro belts out soulful R&B tunes that run the gamut from downtrodden blues to upbeat funk. Castro began his music career by playing with cover bands in the San Francisco Bay Area, which he followed with a short stint with The Dynatones. After 1991, Castro decided to front his own bands. Later, Castro was invited to tour and perform with his muse, B.B. King, from 2001 to 2002. Since 1994, Castro has released 12 albums, including his most recent, 2009's Hard Believer .