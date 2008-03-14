Aside from the occasional shared television appearance and odd voiceover work roles, Tommy Chong hasn’t performed with his old parting, Cheech Marin, in years, but these day’s he’s found a different partner for his two-man comedy bits: His loving wife. This weekend, the pair headlines a series of shows at Jokerz Comedy Club, with performances tonight at 8 and 10:30 p.m. After Chong’s 2003 imprisonment for financing a business that sold drug paraphernalia, Chong developed a strong reputation as a drug legalization advocate, but his comedy bits still rely on his affable, slipshod stoner persona, not his newfound notoriety as a martyr activist.