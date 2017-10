It was 35 years ago that Ken Russell adapted The Who’s rock opera Tommy into one of the weirdest, trippiest musical films ever made. Roger Daltrey stars as the title character, a shell-shocked pinball wizard who is greeted as a messiah. Ann Margret, Jack Nicholson, Tina Turner, Keith Moon, Eric Clapton and Elton John comprise the spectacularly weird supporting cast. The Times Cinema screens the digitally restored anniversary print of the musical this weekend.