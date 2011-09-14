Tommy Keene w/ Doug Gillard Electric and Sally Crewe and the Sudden Moves

Though Tommy Keene is regarded in some circles as one of the finest power-pop songwriters of the 1980s, that reputation did little to help him find commercial success. By the '90s he was performing as a guitarist-for-hire, touring with artists like Paul Westerberg. But he continued to release some assured solo albums, including a pair of underrated discs for Matador Records. He continues to release new albums every three or four years, like 2009's In the Late Bright, a characteristically melodic set of pop-rock that puts newfound emphasis on Keene's showy guitar work.