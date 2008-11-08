Given his toxic reputation as a wife-beating, Hepatitis-spreading cretin, you’d think that Tommy Lee would be the last person respectable strip clubs would want to associate their brand with, but in his new role as celebrity DJ, Lee has made something of a second career playing adult-entertainment locales. It’s a reliable gig for Lee, which is important since, depending on the day and the account, he may or may not be drumming for Motley Crue anymore. Lee’s electronic-music set with DJ Aero is the main attraction at Silk Exotic’s five-year anniversary party tonight, which is hosted by Playboy’s Jade Simone St. Clair. The event begins at 7 p.m.