Tommy Stinson w/ Loose Cannons, Dave Hause and The Etiquette

Former Replacements bassist Tommy Stinson hasn't had trouble finding work since that legendary Minneapolis rock 'n' roll band broke up. Stinson has now been a member of Guns N' Roses for even longer than Duff McKagan was, touring with Axl Rose's rejiggered version of the group since 1998 and playing on Chinese Democracy , and since 2005 Stinson has also been a member of Soul Asylum. Stinson is planning a follow-up to his 2004 solo debut, the hard-rock-leaning Village Gorilla Head , and in advance of his upcoming album he is touring with a band that includes two Milwaukeeans: Jon Phillip and Tim Schweiger.