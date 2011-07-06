Expect plenty of post-grunge flashbacks when Tonic takes the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage. After all, “If You Could Only See” was rock radio's most-played song of 1997, and “Open Up Your Eyes” was pretty ubiquitous, too. The band also nabbed a pair of Grammy nominations in 2003 and penned songs for the Scream 2 and American Pie soundtracks. Last year, a reunited and rejuvenated Tonic released its self-titled fourth album, and the good news is that if you liked 1997's Lemon Parade, 1999's Sugar and 2002's Head On Straight, you'll love how Tonic sounds today. In fact, Tonic seems to have picked up right where it left off during a self-imposed four-year hiatus, making sharp, hooky and wall-of-sound music for the masses.