Still running strong after 20 years off Broadway, the participatory comedy Tony N Tina’s Weddinginvites audiences to take part in the mock wedding of two abrasive Italian stereotypes. The couple may not be particularly likableor, for that matter, PCbut each production includes a fun wedding reception, dancing, a baked ziti dinner, a champagne toast and, of course, wedding cake. Tonight’s nuptials take place at 7 p.m. at the Turner Hall Ballroom.