Still running strong after 20 years off Broadway, the hit participatory comedy Tony N’ Tina’s Wedding invites audiences to take part in the mock wedding of two abrasive Italian stereotypes. The couple may not be particularly likeable, but the evening includes a fun wedding reception, dancing, an Italian meal catered by Buca di Beppo, a champagne toast and, of course, wedding cake. A touring company of the production stops at the Turner Hall Ballroom this week, with tonight’s nuptials beginning at 7:30 p.m.