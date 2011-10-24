Sean Casey, star of the Discovery Channel program “Storm Chasers,” set out to detail the creation of a tornado for his first IMAX film, the 42-minute documentary Tornado Alley . Casey and the researchers of VORTEX 2, a largest project ever created to study tornados, go into the heart of two potentially deadly storm cells, capturing some striking footage of destructive winds and torrential downpours as they collect their data. By getting a better understanding of what creates tornadoes, they emerge with information that can be used to predict when tornadoes will strike.