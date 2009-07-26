Tortured Soul w/ Codebreaker

Tortured Soul has successfully made the case that you don’t need a DJ to create house music. This Brooklyn trio has honed a formula that combines disco, funk and jazzy house with sweet soulful vocals that flow from drummer John-Christian Urich, who lays down the beats behind these pulsating grooves. Opening for the group is Milwaukee’s electro-funk ensemble Codebreaker, who similarly aim for the dance floor. Last year’s collaborative track “Fire,” featuring the U.K.’s Kathy Diamond, and their new single “Follow Me” were both released on the band’s startup label, Demolition Disco Records.