New York choreographer and Milwaukee expatriate Catey Ott brings a quartet of dancers to town (including fellow one-time Milwaukeeans Barbi Powers and Jes Louise Schultz) for a program called Total Emersion. Set to musical compositions by Randall Woolf, Vijay Iyer, Bora Yoon and Marti Epstein, these dances explore themes of dreams, meditation, memories and self-actualization. The New York dancers will be joined by six Milwaukee dancers during one of the program’s centerpieces, a dance titled “Hope.” (Also Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m.; Jan. 10 at 2:30 p.m.)